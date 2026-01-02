World Music Central Unveils Top 2025 World Music Albums

World Music Central announces the list of top 20 world music album for 2025, listed in random order.
Best of 2025
Gao Hong and Zhou Xiaoxia – Prelude to the Divine Realm – Naxos World
Trio da Kali – Bagola – One World Records
Flook – Sanju – Flatfish Records
Frigg – Dreamscapes – Bafe’s Factory
Savina Yannatou & Primavera en Salonico with Lamia Bedioui – Watersong – ECM Records
Dunja Knebl & Roko Margeta – Fauna – Geenger Records
Grecia Albán – Nubes Selva – Folkalist Records
Alaa Zouiten – Aficionado – Flamenco Moro – Alaa Zouiten
Mádé Kuti – Chapter 1: Where does Happiness Come From? – LegacyPlus Records
Samsara’s Edge – Samsara’s Edge – X DOT 25 Music
Radio Tarifa – La Noche – Buda Musique
Saha Gnawa – Saha Gnawa – Pique-Nique Recordings
Tania Saleh تانيا صالح – قابلة للكسر Fragile – Tantune
Sangre de Muérdago – O Xardín – Música Máxica (Sangre de Muérdago) / La Rubia Producciones
Le Vent du Nord – Voisinages – La Compagnie du Nord
Rebekka Bakken – Nord: Echoes of the Northern Soul – Supreme Music Group
Ashavahishta – The Ring – X DOT 25 Music
Wesli – Makaya – WUP
Casapalma – Jotas – Raso Estudio
Garden of Silence – Neither You Nor I – Bazaarpool
Best Compilation:
Various Artists – Folk and Great Tunes from Belarus – CPL-Music
(headline image: Wesli)