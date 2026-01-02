World Music Central Unveils Top 2025 World Music Albums

World Music Central announces the list of top 20 world music album for 2025, listed in random order.

Best of 2025

Gao Hong and Zhou Xiaoxia – Prelude to the Divine Realm – Naxos World

Trio da Kali – Bagola – One World Records

Flook – Sanju – Flatfish Records

Frigg – Dreamscapes – Bafe’s Factory

Savina Yannatou & Primavera en Salonico with Lamia Bedioui – Watersong – ECM Records

Dunja Knebl & Roko Margeta – Fauna – Geenger Records

Grecia Albán – Nubes Selva – Folkalist Records

Alaa Zouiten – Aficionado – Flamenco Moro – Alaa Zouiten

Mádé Kuti – Chapter 1: Where does Happiness Come From? – LegacyPlus Records

Radio Tarifa – La Noche – Buda Musique

Saha Gnawa – Saha Gnawa – Pique-Nique Recordings

Tania Saleh تانيا صالح – قابلة للكسر Fragile – Tantune

Sangre de Muérdago – O Xardín – Música Máxica (Sangre de Muérdago) / La Rubia Producciones

Le Vent du Nord – Voisinages – La Compagnie du Nord

Rebekka Bakken – Nord: Echoes of the Northern Soul – Supreme Music Group

Ashavahishta – The Ring – X DOT 25 Music

Wesli – Makaya – WUP

Wesli – Makaya

Casapalma – Jotas – Raso Estudio

Garden of Silence – Neither You Nor I – Bazaarpool

Garden of Silence – Neither You Nor I

Best Compilation:

Various Artists – Folk and Great Tunes from Belarus – CPL-Music

Various Artists – Folk and Great Tunes from Belarus

(headline image: Wesli)