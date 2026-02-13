The Legacy of Marta Valdés Returns To Madrid: Two Nights Of Filin, Bolero, and Nueva Trova

Fundación SGAE will host Es Letra y Se Canta. Homenaje A Marta Valdés on March 10–11, 2026 at Sala Berlanga in Madrid. The program honors Cuban composer, guitarist, and singer Marta Valdés (1934–2024), who died in Havana at age 90, through concerts, documentary film, and a book presentation.

Marta Valdés

Marta Valdés is a central figure in the bohemian scene that fueled the filin movement in the 1950s and 1960s Cuba. Critics often describe her as a bridge between that generation of singer-songwriters, influenced by soft jazz and bolero, and the later Nueva Trova movement.

March 10: Film, Book, and Concerts

The first session begins at 6:30 p.m. with a screening of excerpts from Marta Valdés. Soberana Del Tiempo (2024), directed by Raúl Nogues and Juan Carlos Travieso. The documentary features testimonies from Pablo Milanés, Silvio Rodríguez, Omara Portuondo, Ivette Cepeda, and Gema Corredera. Nogues will also take part in the presentation of the book Es Letra y Se Canta alongside author Rita Abreu and editor Mayda Bustamante of Ediciones Cumbres.

Mayda Bustamante Raúl Nogues Rita Abreu

Singer-songwriter Liuba María Hevia will close the early program with a concert that includes four songs by Valdés and three original compositions dedicated to her. Arnulfo J. Guerra will play bass and Johana González will perform on piano.

Liuba María Hevia – photo by Carlos Abad

At 9:00 p.m., Martirio and Raúl Rodríguez will present a separate ticketed performance. Each artist will interpret selections from Valdés’ repertoire before joining for a final piece.

Raúl Rodríguez and Martirio – Phto by Jesús Ugalde

March 11: Idania Valdés And Ivette Cepeda

On March 11 at 8:00 p.m., Idania Valdés and Ivette Cepeda will lead the closing concert. Idania Valdés is a member of Buena Vista Social Club and gained recognition in Spain for her connection to Chico & Rita (2010), directed by Fernando Trueba and Javier Mariscal. Cepeda will perform boleros and repertoire tied to Cuban tradition. Both singers will present songs by Marta Valdés alongside tributes to Ela O’Farrill, Tania Castellanos, Portillo de la Luz, Orlando Vistel, and Vicente Garrido.

Idania Valdés Ivette Ceped

In a previous interview with AM:PM celebrating the composer’s 90th anniversary, Cepeda shared a personal message of admiration for Valdés. Cepeda will close the tribute alongside musician José Luis Beltrán Díaz.

Marta Emilia Valdés González (Havana, July 6, 1934 – Havana, October 3, 2024) was a Cuban composer, guitarist, and performer. Trained by Odilio Urfé, Leopoldina Núñez, Francisqueta Villalta, Vicente González Rubiera (Guyún), and Harold Gramatges, among others, she is considered the most significant figure of the second generation of the filin movement. Her style broke with the trends of the 1950s and even revitalized the bolero.

Marta’s work bridged the gap between the nueva canción movement in Cuba and the singer-songwriters of the Nueva Trova movement, drawing influences from authors such as Portillo de la Luz and Mexico’s Vicente Garrido. She founded the “Palabras” column in the online publication Cubadebate, where she published chronicles and music reviews, and also wrote books such as Donde vive la música, Palabras, and La cuerda al aire.

Her music for theater received numerous awards. She received the Félix Varela Order, the Alejo Carpentier Medal, the National Culture Distinction, and the National Music Prize. Performers from different generations continue to record her music both in Cuba and abroad. Her affinity with jazz established her as one of the most highly regarded composers of the 20th century.

Tickets cost €6.50 per session and will be available at the venue box office and through entradas.com, plus booking fees.