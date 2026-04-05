The Indian Classical Music – Spring Festival in Delhi 2026

The Sunad – Nadam Brahmanandam Sabha in Association with the India International Centre is set to present a grand musical treat by veteran performers. The shows will take place April 9 and 10 at The India International Centre, C.D. Deshmukh Auditorium, 40, Max Mueller Marg, New Delhi 11003.

Thursday, 9th April 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

Malladi Brothers

Vocal duet (Vidwan Sreeramprasad and Vidwan Dr. Ravi Kumar). Accompanied by Vid. Embar S. Kannan on violin; Vid. P. Jaya Bhaskar on mridangam; and Vid. Varun Rajasekharan on ghatam.

Friday, 10th April 2026, at 06 PM

Ustad Bahauddin Dagar

Rudra veena recital accompanied by Pt. Mohan Shyam Sharma on pakhawaj.

Ustad Bahauddin Dagar

Vidushi Saraswati Rajagopalan

Saraswati veena recital accompanied by Vid. P. Jaya Bhaskar on mridangam.

Vidushi Saraswati Rajagopalan

(headline image: Malladi Brothers)