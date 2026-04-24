Flamenco Christmas Jerez-Style to Return to Madrid in 2026

Flamenco show Así Canta Jerez en Navidad (This is how Jerez sings at Christmas) has announced the first dates of its 15th-anniversary tour, with Madrid now set for December 13, 2026, at Palacio Vistalegre Arena.

Promoted by Eternidad Eventos and Hermar Producciones, the show will bring its joyful Jerez Christmas flamenco tradition to the Spanish capital under the direction of Luis de Perikín. More than 20 singers are expected to take part.

Así Canta Jerez Así Canta Jerez

The production will again focus on the best-known Christmas songs and dances from Jerez de la Frontera (one of the cradles of flamenco) in southern Spain. Last Christmas, the show drew more than 5,000 attendees and sold out.

This anniversary edition will revisit key material from the past 15 years while preserving the format that has defined the project since its launch. At the same time, the cast will introduce new material now in development. The new repertoire is based on traditional villancico (Spanish Christmas carols) folklore and recovers older, rarely performed pieces, reworked for contemporary audiencesy.

Moreover, the tour will include dates throughout across Spain. The show is designed as an all-ages event, with a format developed for family audiences and broad crossover appeal beyond flamenco fans.