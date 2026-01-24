Eight Flamenco Finalists Head To Sevilla Showdown

The SGAE Foundation has announced the eight finalists for the III Paco de Lucía Flamenco SGAE Award 2025. The final will take place on Wednesday, February 4 at 7:30 p.m. in the Manuel Llanes Hall at Teatro Central in Sevilla, with support from the Andalusian Agency for Cultural Institutions, the Andalusian Flamenco Institute, and the Paco de Lucía Foundation.

The selected composers are Chico Gallardo, Luis Gallo, Francis Gómez, Antonio González, Melón Jiménez, Juan Diego Mateos, Luis Medina, and Juan Antonio Moya. The event highlights new works that explore varied flamenco forms and contemporary approaches to composition.

Chico Gallardo will offer Creencias, a set of tarantas rooted in tradition and the natural environment, with the declared aim of conveying the “peace felt in prayer at the hermitage of El Rocío.” Luis Gallo competes with a zapateado that honors percussionist Nantha Kumar, presenting Perdido en Lavapiés with Tino di Geraldo on percussion and Josemi Garzón on double bass to evoke a hectic Madrid night.

Francis Gómez will present Ribera del Tinto, a fandango built on melodic themes and rhythmic variations that recall scenes from his childhood. Antonio González contributes La lectura en las Pinturas Negras de Francisco de Goya, part of a broader creative process linked to his first recording project.

Melón Jiménez will inytroduce Seguiriya de la seda, a piece referencing the raga Jog from North Indian classical tradition, described as “intimate and evocative” in its melodic atmosphere.Meanwhile, Juan Diego Mateos is set present Variaciones de Una promesa, a continuation of his latest album that mixes essential compás, harmonic calm, and the evolution of his personal language.

Luis Medina competes with the taranta Adiós, vida mía, a tribute to a late family member that turns farewell and remembrance into music. Juan Antonio Moya’s selection is Lucerito, conceived from a “personal and intimate” perspective rooted in the minera style.

The jury will deliberate after the performances and award four prizes totaling 11,700 euros: first prize (6,000), second (3,000), third (1,500), and fourth (1,200). The jury consists of guitarists and composers Gerardo Núñez, Juan Carlos Romero, and Rosario La Tremendita, together with Lucía Sánchez Varela for the Paco de Lucía Foundation. Composer and cantaor Francisco José Arcángel assisted as flamenco coordinator for the SGAE Foundation. The committee selected the finalists from 45 submitted scores.

The Paco de Lucía Flamenco SGAE Award began in 2021 to support and recognize composers working in flamenco. Previous winners include Álvaro Martinete, who won the second edition with Acera del Darro, and Juan Pérez Rodríguez, who claimed the first with Contrarreloj.