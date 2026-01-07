Brian Prunka & Ayman Asfour to Bring Explorations In Arabic Maqam To Roulette

(Headline image: Brian Prunka – Photo by Aidan Grant)

Brian Prunka & Ayman Asfour are set to perform at Roulette on Friday, March 13, 2026. The program centers on new music rooted in the Arabic maqam tradition, written for Arabic takht (chamber ensemble).

Oud player Brian Prunka will share compositions from a forthcoming album that draws on traditional maqam structures while incorporating new and established forms and rhythms.

Violinist and composer Ayman Asfour will present music connected to his project Sardi Fardi (Odd Narrative), which combines Arabic maqam and melodic storytelling with unconventional rhythmic frameworks. They will be joined by Firas Zreik (qanun), Gideon Forbes (nay, clarinet), John Murchison (bass), and Alber Baseel (percussion).

Location: Roulette, 509 Atlantic Avenue at 3rd Avenue, Downtown Brooklyn

Time: 8:00pm

Co-Presenter: Robert Browning Associates, Lotus Music & Dance, and Roulette

For more information, go to http://www.robertbrowningassociates.com