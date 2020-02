Matthieu Saglio – El camino de los vientos

Cellist Matthieu Saglio is set to release a new album titled El camino de los vientos (ACT Music) on April 24, 2020. Saglio is a renowned French cellist based in Spain who plays world music, flamenco and other genres.

The album features high profile jazz, world music and flamenco musicians: Nguyên Lê, Nils Petter Molvaer, Carles Benavent, Vincent Peirani, Steve Shehan, Bijan Chemirani, and more.