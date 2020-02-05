Beguiling Ethiopian Quintessence

Atse Tewodros Project – Atse Tewodros Project

Atse Tewodros Project – Atse Tewodros Project ( 2013)

The Atse Tewodros Project is led by Ethiopian vocalist, songwriter, composer and novelist Gabriella Ghermandi. She has been living in Italy since 1979 and has brought together Ethiopian and Italian musicians.

The Atse Tewodros Project is named after one of the most cherished emperors in Ethiopian history. The exquisite self-titled debut album includes nine songs by Gabriella Ghermandi, Aklilu Zewdie, Inish Hailu, and Berhanu Gizaw.

The compositions combine the captivating modes and pentatonic scales of traditional Ethiopian music, conventional Ethiopian instruments, European instruments and contemporary jazz arrangements.

Personnel: Gabriella Ghermandi on vocals; Yohanes Afework on washint (wooden flute); Endris Hasan on masenqo (bowed lute); Fasika Hailù on krar (harp); Mesale Legese on kebero and percussion; Michele Giuliani on piano; Marcello Piarulli on bass; and Cesare Pastanella on drums and percussion.

This album was later reissued and distributed internationally in 2016 by ARC Music under the title Ethiopia – Celebrating Emperor Tewodros II.

cover of the new edition of the album, Ethiopia – Celebrating Emperor Tewodros II.