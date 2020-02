Chicago Farmer – Flyover Country

Cody “Chicago Farmer” Diekhof has released a new independent album titled Flyover Country.

Chicago Farmer writes songs with a common thread of love and respect for regular folks, those who might be overlooked and underappreciated. He is a champion of the American Midwest and the working class. “A lot of my friends are just getting by day-to-day,” Diekhoff said. “We keep at it, we keep working hard. Hopefully, eventually, things will turn around.”