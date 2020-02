Delightful Fado and Beyond from Carla Pires

Carla Pires – Aqui

Carla Pires – Aqui (Ocarina, 2016)

Aqui is a superb album by award-winning fado vocalist Carla Pires. The album contains a set of impassioned vocal performances accompanied by exquisite guitar arrangements. Although the majority of the album features captivating fado songs, Carla Pires also adds other passionate styles such as Argentine tango and Brazilian samba.

The lineup includes Carla Pires on lead vocals; Luis Guerreiro on Portuguese guitar; Pedro Pinhal on classical guitar; André Moreira on acoustic and electric bass; Filipe Raposo on piano; Marcelo Mercadante on bandoneon; Edu Miranda on mandolin, cavaquinho, and seven-string guitar; and Rui Vaz, Pedro Casaes, and Margarida Antunes on backing vocals.

