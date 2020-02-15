Wu Fei and Abigail Washburn To Release Collaborative Album

Wu Fei and Abigail Washburn – Wu Fei & Abigal Washburn

Guzheng master Wu Fei and skilled banjo player Abigail Washburn have announced their self-titled debut collaborative album, scheduled for release on April 3 on Smithsonian Folkways Records. The album combines American old-time music and Chinese traditional music.

Wu Fei and Abigail Washburn will be presenting the songs from this album in the Washington, DC area and New York City in April.

Thursday, April 2nd: The Music Center at Strathmore – North Bethesda, MD

Saturday, April 4th: The Sheen Center for Culture and Thought – New York City, NY