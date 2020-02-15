Artist Profiles: Orlando Julius

Orlando Julius

Nigerian music legend Orlando Julius was born in 1943 in Ilesa, Nigeria. He performs classic Afrobeat with a psychedelic edge, constantly pushing musical boundaries.

Julius is one of the initial Afrobeat forerunners, preceding even Fela Kuti.

Starting in the 1960s, he brought together traditional African sounds and rhythms with American pop, soul, and R&B.

He spent many years in the United States working in partnership with Lamont Dozier, the Crusaders, and South African musician Hugh Masekela, and his voice has been a fundamental part of the invention, growth, and popularization of Afropop.

Julius released a widely admired Afrobeat album titled Jaiyede Afro. In 1966, he released Super Afro Soul, which made him a national celebrity in Nigeria. The record’s dramatic, highly melodic incorporation of soul, pop, and funk was ahead of its time, and shaped the funk movement that swept over the United States in following years.

Discography:

Super Afro Soul (Polydor, 1966)

Orlando Ideas (Philips, 1972)

Orlando Julius and The Afro Sounders (Philips-West African-Records, 1973)

Love Peace & Happiness (Jungle Records, 1978)

Disco Hi-Life (Jofabro, 1979)

Dance Afro-Beat (Afro-Beat Records, 1984)

Jaiyede Afro, with The Heliocentrics (Strut Records, 2014)