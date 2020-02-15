Artist Profiles: JigJam

JigJam

JigJam is an award-winning ensemble from Ireland. The quartet combines traditional Irish music with bluegrass and Americana. they call this genre iGrass.

Multi-instrumentalists Jamie McKeogh and Daithi Melia and fiddler Cathal Guinan all hail from Co. Tullamore. Multi-instrumentalist Gavin Strappe was born in Co. Tipperary.

All four members grew up immersed in Irish traditional music and culture and have developed their own unique style of music influenced by American Folk music while staying true to their Irish roots.

Discography:

Oh Boy! (JigJam Records, 2014)

Hello World ( JigJam Records, 2015)

Live in Tullamore ( JigJam Records, 2017)

Phoenix ( JigJam Records, 2019)