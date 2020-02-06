Celebrated Guitarist Amir John Haddad Announces New Album ‘Andalucía’

Amir John Haddad – El Amir

Virtuoso world music multi-instrumentalist Amir John Haddad – El Amir is set to release his new guitar album dedicated to Andalusia. The album will be released on February 28, 2020, coinciding with the Andalusia Day, and will include a musical piece dedicated to each province and a surprise closing track that will go beyond flamenco and guitar borders.

“Andalucía” is Amir’s third flamenco guitar album. It honors the land in southern Spain where he spent his summers as a child. Flamenco genres include rumbas, seguiriyas, granaína, tarantos, alegrias, soleás, mineras, even a lullaby.

There is a granaína dedicated to guitarist Juan Habichuela, a seguiriya to Pepe Justicia who was his guitar teacher during his stay in Jerez de la Frontera and some tangos dedicated to the late maestro Paco de Lucia.

Amir’s multi-ethnic background and his multi-instrumentalist essence is reflected in each of the tracks that make up “Andalucía”. El Amir’s sound encompasses different styles of music, not just flamenco, including Arabic music, Mediterranean folk music, rock, funk, electronic music and Indian music.

El amir’s discography includes: Pasando Por Tabernas ‎( 2005),

Uno ( 2011), 9 Guitarras ‎( 2013) and Dosr (2014)

