Seductive Tropical Music from Colombia

Various Artists – 12 Bombazos Bailables (Vampisoul 208CD, 2020)

The Vampisoul label has been reissuing iconic Colombian tropical music albums from Discos Fuentes since 2017. Discos Fuentes has an extensive and remarkable catalog of tropical music that includes hip shaking cumbia, irresistible salsa, boogaloo and cumbelé.

Vampisoul put together this 12-track compilation of songs as an introduction to the reissue series. It features some of the best known stars in Discos Fuentes catalog as well as outstanding lesser known acts.

The artists featured include Fruko y sus Tesos, Michi Sarmiento y su Combo Bravo, Lito Barrientos y su Orquesta, Lisandro Meza y su Combo, Combo Los Yogas, Peregoyo y su Combo Vacaná, Adolfo Echeverría y su Orquesta, Pedro Laza y sus Pelayeros, Los Supremos, Conjunto Miramar, Tita Duval y El Nuevo Ritmo De Bobby Rey, and Sexteto Miramar.

The reissues are available on CD, vinyl and digital.

