Guinean Bongo Sidibe to Present New Album Root Boy – Pon pon pon

Bongo Sidibe and The Tontons with Duniya Dance and Drum Company are set to perform on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Ashkenaz Music in Berkeley, California. Bongo Sidibe will present his new album titled Root Boy – Pon pon pon.

Bongo Sidibe is a traditional drummer and vocalist from Guinea Conakry in West Africa. Bongo Sidibe’s music is rooted in Guinean traditions as well as funk, Manding reggae, ragga and dancehall. He uses his music to send a message to the world about peace and community building.

Ashkenaz Music & Dance Community Center, 1317 San Pablo Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94702

Doors at 8:00 pm, Show at 8:30 pm

