Artist Profiles

Artist Profiles: Nachyn Choreve

Leave a comment
Nachyn Choreve

Nachyn Choreve was born in Tuva, a part of the Russian Federation. He is a soloist in the Tuvan State Philharmonic and founding member of Tuvan rock band Hartyga.

Nachyn stated touring as a professional musician at the age of 16.

Nachyn and his colleagues Salchak Orlan, Ondar Angyr-ool, Sergek Sandyk and Naiys Dulush enrolled in the Chyrgal-Ool Art College in Kyzyl in 2002. In the evenings and after their more traditional lessons, they got together and combined rock and jazz with Tuvan traditional music.

The group was initially called Iom, but later changed its name to Hartyga. As a member of Hartyga, Nachyn has collaborated with musicians throughout the world.

In 2020 he toured the United States as part of the Sounds of Siberia project together with Yakut khomus (jaw harp) master and throat singer Yuliyana Krivoshapkina.

Nachyn Choreve is a throat singer and also plays igil and doshpuluur.

Discography:

Agitator (Sketis Music, 2018)

Author: Angel Romero

Angel Romero y Ruiz has been writing about world music music for many years. He founded the websites worldmusiccentral.org and musicasdelmundo.com. Angel is also co-founder of the Transglobal World Music Chart. Angel has also produced and remastered world music studio albums and compilations for labels such as Alula Records, Ellipsis Arts, and Music of the World.
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

15 − seven =