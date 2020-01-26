Angelique Kidjo’s Celia Wins 2020 World Music Album Grammy Award

The album Celia, Angelique Kidjo’s tribute to Celia Cruz, is the 2020 Best World Music Album Grammy Award winner.
Other winners in world music-related categories include:
Best Latin Jazz Album
“Antidote” by Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
“El Mal Querer” by Rosalía
Best Tropical Latin Album
Tie: “Opus” by Marc Anthony and “A Journey Through Cuban Music” by Aymée Nuviola
Best Bluegrass Album
“Tall Fiddler” by Michael Cleveland
Best Traditional Blues Album
“Tall, Dark & Handsome” by Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana
Best Contemporary Blues Album
“This Land” by Gary Clark Jr.
Best Regional Roots Music Album
“Good Time” by Ranky Tanky
Best Reggae Album
“Rapture” by Koffee