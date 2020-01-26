Awards

Angelique Kidjo’s Celia Wins 2020 World Music Album Grammy Award

The album Celia, Angelique Kidjo’s tribute to Celia Cruz,  is the 2020 Best World Music Album Grammy Award winner.

Angelique Kidjo – Celia

Other winners in world music-related categories include:

Best Latin Jazz Album

Chick Corea – Antidote

Antidote” by Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Rosalia – El Mal Querer

El Mal Querer” by Rosalía

Best Tropical Latin Album

Tie: “Opus” by Marc Anthony and “A Journey Through Cuban Music” by Aymée Nuviola

Mark Anthony – Opus
Aymée Nuviola – A Journey Through Cuban Music

Best Bluegrass Album

Michael Cleveland – Tall Fiddler

Tall Fiddler” by Michael Cleveland

Best Traditional Blues Album

Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana – Tall, Dark & Handsom

Tall, Dark & Handsome” by Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

This Land” by Gary Clark Jr.

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Ranky Tanky – Good Time

Good Time” by Ranky Tanky

Best Reggae Album

Koffee – Rapture

Rapture” by Koffee

