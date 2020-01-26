Angelique Kidjo’s Celia Wins 2020 World Music Album Grammy Award

The album Celia, Angelique Kidjo’s tribute to Celia Cruz, is the 2020 Best World Music Album Grammy Award winner.

Angelique Kidjo – Celia

Other winners in world music-related categories include:

Best Latin Jazz Album

Chick Corea – Antidote

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Rosalia – El Mal Querer

Best Tropical Latin Album

Tie: “Opus” by Marc Anthony and “A Journey Through Cuban Music” by Aymée Nuviola

Mark Anthony – Opus

Aymée Nuviola – A Journey Through Cuban Music

Best Bluegrass Album

Michael Cleveland – Tall Fiddler

Best Traditional Blues Album

Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana – Tall, Dark & Handsom

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Ranky Tanky – Good Time

Best Reggae Album

Koffee – Rapture

