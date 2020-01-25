CD Reviews

The Exceptionally Expressive and Futuristic Les Amazones d’Afrique

Les Amazones d’Afrique – Amazones Power (Real World Records Released 24 January 2020

Supergroup Les Amazones d’Afrique is back with another album highlighting leading female vocalists from West Africa. The expertly-crafted Amazones Power also showcases a modern and stylish vision of African music, combining edgy electronics, pop, reggae, funk, rock, infectious rhythms, and a new vision traditional music.

The lineup this time includes Mamani Keita (Mali), Rokia Koné (Mali) and new generation artists Fafa Ruffino (Benin), Niaru (Guinea), Ami Yerewolo (Mali), Nacera Ouali Mesbah (Algeria), Kandy Guira (Ivory Coast). On the album’s last track, ‘Power,’ the collective grows to 16 multi-generational vocalists spanning Africa, Europe and Latin America.

Amazones Power is not only about great music. The women also sing about social justice with a focus on women’s rights.

The Amazons also invited young male vocalists: Douranne (Boy) Fall and Magueye Diouk (Jon Grace) from Paris-based band Nyoko Bokbae.

