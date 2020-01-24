Afro Futurists Onipa to release Debut Album We No Be Machine

Onipa – We No Be Machine

Rising Afro futurist act Onipa is set to release We No Be Machine on Strut Records in March 2020. The album contains Afro grooves, electronics and high energy.

Onipa means ‘human’ in Akan, the ancient language of the Ashanti people of Ghana. The group is a collaboration between long-time friends KOG (Kweku of Ghana of KOG and the Zongo Brigade) and Tom Excell (MD, guitarist and writer of jazz and soul afrobeat band Nubiyan Twist).

The 4 piece live show features KOG on vocals, balafon and percussion; Tom Excellon guitar, percussion and electronics; Dwayne Kilvington (Wonky Logic) on synths; and MPC and Finn Booth (Nubiyan Twist) on drums.