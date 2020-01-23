Folk Alliance International Announces 2019 Artist, Song, and Album of the Year

The Small Glories.

Folk Alliance International (FAI) revealed last night the winners of the 2019 International folk Music Awards. The winner in the Artist of the Year category is The Small Glories.

The Small Glories is an americana and traditional folk music group from Winnipeg, Canada. The duo includes Cara Luft on vocals, guitar and banjo and JD Edwards on vocals and guitar. The band’s first album was “Wondrous Traveler” (2016). Their second album “Assiniboine & the Red” (Red House Records) came out in 2019.

Song of the Year goes to ‘Black Myself’ by Amythyst Kiah from the album “Songs Of Our Native Daughters” by Our Native Daughters (Smithsonian Folkways, 2019).

And the Album of the Year is “We Get By” by Mavis Staples.

Every year, Folk Alliance members vote for the winner of each category based on nominees selected from multiple top folk DJ charts around the world.

