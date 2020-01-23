Call for Proposals for WOMEX 2020 Program

The World Music Expo, WOMEX has announced its call for proposals for the WOMEX 2020 edition. WOMEX 220 will take place in Budapest, Hungary, October 21 – 25, 2020.

The WOMEX Call for Proposals is open to all musicians, filmmakers and music specialists from across the planet. WOMEX is seeking new music, new approaches, new interpretations and ideas. Once the submissions are in, the official program will be hand-picked by an independent, international and annually changing panel of jury members, also known as the Seven Samurai (the 2020 jury will be announced shortly).

WOMEX encourages submissions in four categories: Showcase; Club Summit; Film; and Conference.

The deadline for proposals is Friday, March 13, 2020.

The submissions can be made via womex-apply.com

headline photo: Budapest chain bridge by Federico Chiesa