Cuban A Cappella Mavericks Vocal Sampling Announce Summer 2020 Tour

Vocal Sampling

Vocal Sampling, the Cuban masters of vocal music have announced summer 2020 tour dates in Europe and China. The Cuban group uses its voices as musical instruments. Attending a Vocal Sampling concert is like participating in a magic show.

The group performs a wide range of sounds, emulating traditional Cuban musical instruments, that come exclusively from their voices.

Summer Tour 2020

July 10: Rheingau festival (Germany)

July 15: Masala Festival Hannover (Germany)

July 17: Effeltrich (Germany)

July 18 – 31: China tour

August 1: Bardentreffen Festival – Nurenberg (Germany) 

August 7 and 8: Kassel (Germany)

August 12 – 15: Nis Festival (Serbia)

More about Vocal Sampling

