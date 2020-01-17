Artist Profiles: Verd E Blu

Verd E Blu

Verd E Blu is a traditional Occitan from Gascony, France, formed in 1987. The group plays three hole whistle and string tambourine (ton-ton), bagpipes from the Landes (boha), diatonic accordions, brama-topin friction drum, tricanetas castanets and vocals.

For over twenty years they collected, learned, produced and spread the traditional music and dance of the Gascon province of France, in all its wealth and diversity.

Much of their time is spent training dancers and musicians.

Most of their repertoire is traditional but a third of the pieces are original. This mix corresponds to a choice: to intertwine tradition and modernism.

Band members include Joan-Francés Tisner on vocals, diatonic accordions, percussion; Crestian Josuèr on three hole whistle and string tambourine, diatonic accordions; and Marc Castanet on bagpipes and diatonic accordions.

Discography:

Musicas de Gasconha (Menestrèrs Gascons, 1991)

Musicas a dançar (Menestrèrs Gascons, 1993)

Ompra o só? (Menestrèrs Gascons, 1996)

Musicas a dançar: dus (Menestrèrs Gascons, 2001)

Baladas e danças (Menestrèrs Gascons, 2005)

Jòcs de Dança (Menestrèrs Gascons, 2010)