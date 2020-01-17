Artist Profiles: Catrin Finch

Catrin Finch – Photo by Rhys Frampton

Welsh harpist and composer Catrin Ana Finch was born in Llanon, Ceredigion, UK in 1960. She started learning the harp at six. By nine, she had passed her Grade VIII harp exam. She was a member of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain at the age of ten and became the youngest of its members to play at The Proms, a summer season classical music series in London.

Catrin studied harp with Elinor Bennett and later attended the Purcell School, an academic institution for children in Hertfordshire. She continued her music studies at the Royal Academy of Music in London where she studied harp with Skaila Kanga.

During the 1990s, Finch won several competitions for young harp players, including the Nansi Richards Prize and the Blue Riband at the National Eisteddfod of Wales.

She has performed with many of the world’s top orchestras. She has collaborated with numerous classical and world music acts, including Colombian group Cimarrón and Senegalese kora player Seckou Keita.

Catrin Finch and Seckou Keita

Catrin is devoted to promoting the harp and classical music in general to a new and broader audience, through her annual Academi Catrin Finch Academy Summer Harp School, an Annual Harp Fun Day and her ‘Classical Café’ evenings.

Discography:

Carnaval de Venise (Sain, 2001)

From Coast to Coast (Kissan Productions, 2002)

Crossing the Stone (Sony Music, 2003)

The Harpist (Sony Classical, 2004)

Barddoniaeth Daear / Poetry Of Earth, with Jeremy Huw Williams (Sain, 2005)

Live – Byw (Kissan Productions, 2006)

Unexpected Songs, with cellist Julian Lloyd Webber (2006)

String Theory (Kissan Productions, 2007)

Little Angels (Kissan Productions, 2007)

Bach: Goldberg Variations (Deutsche Grammophon, 2009)

Annwn ‎(Kissan Productions, 2011)

Blessing, with John Rutter (Deutsche Grammophon, 2012)

Clychau Dibon, with Seckou Keita (Astar Artes Recordings, 2013)

Lullabies (Deutsche Grammophon, 2013)

Tides (Kissan Productions, 2015)

Soar, with Seckou Keita (Bendigedig, 2018)