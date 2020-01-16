Los Angeles Philharmonic Announces 2020 World Music Concerts

The Los Angeles Philharmonic has revealed the early 2020 World Music series. Merrill Garbus’ Tune-Yards will perform January 31, 2020. Guitar virtuoso Vieux Farka Touré is set to open the evening.

Renowned Irish band The Chieftains will present The Irish Goodbye Tour on March 1, 2020.

Anoushka Shankar and Norah Jones, daughters of Ravi Shankar, will celebrate the centenary of Ravi Shankar in this evening dedicated to his life and legacy on May 19, 2020. Additional special guests will be announced.

The concerts will take place at Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA.

More information at Los Angeles Philharmonic Association

headline photo credit: Anoushka Shankar by Simonyc