Cimarrón to Honor Carlos Cuco Rojas with its UK Tour alongside Catrin Finch

After Cimarrón’s director and harper Carlos Cuco Rojas passed away on January 10th, the Colombian joropo band announced that they will continue touring worldwide. In the upcoming winter tour, Cimarrón will perform in the United Kingdom along with renowned Welsh harpist Catrin Finch.
Next Monday, January 20, Cimarrón will perform at Theatr Mwldan in Cardigan, Wales, with singer Ana Veydó leading the band, continuing the legacy of maestro Rojas. “We planned to cancel our next concerts, but we believe that the idea of performing at large UK stages is the best tribute we can pay to Carlos. His dream was to tour again with Catrin Finch,”said Veydó.
Cimarrón and Catrin Finch will meet again 10 years after their last collaboration. In 2007, 2009 and 2010, both marked a footprint in the world music circuit with the first encounter of the Colombian llanera and Welsh harps, in addition to an album recorded live with traditional joropo pieces and traditional music of Wales.
Cimarrón’s most recent album, Orinoco (Latin Grammy nominated for Best Folk Album), was awarded Top of the World Album in Songlines magazine and became one of the best 2019 albums on the British radio program World Beat.
Last year, the Orinoco promotional tour took Cimarrón’s joropo to China, India, Lebanon, Algeria, the USA and Dominican Republic. For 2020 the band has confirmed dates in the United States and Germany.
UK Tour 2020
January 20 CARDIGAN Theatr Mwldan
January 22 LIVERPOOL Royal Philharmonic Music Room
January 23 MANCHESTER Stoller Hall
January 24 CAERNARFON Galeri
January 25 BRISTOL St Georges
January 26 GLASGOW Celtic Connections Festival
January 28 BRECON Theatr Brycheiniog
January 29 ABERYSTWITH Arts Centre
January 30 SOUTHAMPTON Turner Sims
January 31 SWANSEA Taliesin Arts Centre
February 1 GATESHEAD Sage
February 3 CARDIFF St David’s Hall
February 4 BURY ST EDMUNDS The Apex
February 5 NOTTINGHAM Lakeside
February 6 LONDON Cecil Sharp House
More about Cimarrón and Catrin Finch