Cimarrón to Honor Carlos Cuco Rojas with its UK Tour alongside Catrin Finch

After Cimarrón’s director and harper Carlos Cuco Rojas passed away on January 10th, the Colombian joropo band announced that they will continue touring worldwide. In the upcoming winter tour, Cimarrón will perform in the United Kingdom along with renowned Welsh harpist Catrin Finch.

Next Monday, January 20, Cimarrón will perform at Theatr Mwldan in Cardigan, Wales, with singer Ana Veydó leading the band, continuing the legacy of maestro Rojas. “We planned to cancel our next concerts, but we believe that the idea of performing at large UK stages is the best tribute we can pay to Carlos. His dream was to tour again with Catrin Finch,”said Veydó.

Cimarrón and Catrin Finch will meet again 10 years after their last collaboration. In 2007, 2009 and 2010, both marked a footprint in the world music circuit with the first encounter of the Colombian llanera and Welsh harps, in addition to an album recorded live with traditional joropo pieces and traditional music of Wales.

Cimarrón’s most recent album, Orinoco (Latin Grammy nominated for Best Folk Album), was awarded Top of the World Album in Songlines magazine and became one of the best 2019 albums on the British radio program World Beat.

Last year, the Orinoco promotional tour took Cimarrón’s joropo to China, India, Lebanon, Algeria, the USA and Dominican Republic. For 2020 the band has confirmed dates in the United States and Germany.

UK Tour 2020

January 20 CARDIGAN Theatr Mwldan

January 22 LIVERPOOL Royal Philharmonic Music Room

January 23 MANCHESTER Stoller Hall

January 24 CAERNARFON Galeri

January 25 BRISTOL St Georges

January 26 GLASGOW Celtic Connections Festival

January 28 BRECON Theatr Brycheiniog

January 29 ABERYSTWITH Arts Centre

January 30 SOUTHAMPTON Turner Sims

January 31 SWANSEA Taliesin Arts Centre

February 1 GATESHEAD Sage

February 3 CARDIFF St David’s Hall

February 4 BURY ST EDMUNDS The Apex

February 5 NOTTINGHAM Lakeside

February 6 LONDON Cecil Sharp House

More about Cimarrón and Catrin Finch