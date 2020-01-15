Círculo Flamenco de Madrid Unveils Early 2020 Program

Manolo Franco at the Bienal de Flamenco

Performing arts presenter Círculo Flamenco de Madrid has announced its programming for the first quarter of 2020. The programming includes flamenco concerts at the OFF Latina venues, and book presentations at No Tarima Libros in Madrid, Spain.

The first show will take place on January 16, presenting one of the great flamenco guitarists from Seville, Manolo Franco.

On January 23 there will be a presentation of the magazine Recopilatorio Artistas Flamencos de Sanlúcar de Barrameda (Flamenco Artists Collection of Sanlúcar de Barrameda), by Servando Repetto.

Antonio Campos – Tardo Antiguo

The last event in January will be the presentation of the new album from Antonio Campos, titled Tardo Antiguo.

The February program will begin on February 6th with a concert by Ángel Gabarre accompanied by Montoyita on guitar.

On February 13, the Círculo Flamenco de Madrid will present the book Tremendo asombro by José Luis Ortiz Nuevo, a poet from Archidona who found traces offlamenco in the theaters of Havana.

The last show that month will be on February 27, an encounter with radio producer José María Velázquez-Gaztelu, who will celebrate the 35th anniversary of his radio show Nuestro flamenco.

March will begin on January 12th with the traditional Flamenco Women’s Day (Día de la Mujer Flamenca), which will feature La Kaíta as the protagonist, in addition to the many guests who will join in.

On March 19th, Paco Zambrano will present his book Porrina de Badajoz, an essential biography that has just sold out its second edition.

The quarter will close on March 26th with the concert by Jerez artists Miguel Lavi and Manuel Parrilla.

All events will begin at 9:00 pm, both in OFF Latina, and at No Tarima Libros.