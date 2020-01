Sinkane

Performing arts presenters Community Arts & Culture and Rhythm Foundation have announced the Afro Roots Fest 2020 lineup at the North Beach Bandshell on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Alsarah

The artists set to perform are Sudanese American Sinkane and Sudanese artists Alsarah and her band the Nubatones. DJ Le Spam will open the night.

North Beach Bandshell is located at 7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, Florida, USA.

More about Afro Roots Fest and ticket information.