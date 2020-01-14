Masterful Classical and Folk Guitar Melodies

David William Ross – Amor Fati (Ravello Records, 2019)
Guitarist David William Ross has a background in classical
music and as a jazz guitarist, although he ventures beyond, into other musical
genres.
His album Amor Fati presents an impeccable set of folk lullabies, contemporary Argentine tango, and various other influences performed on the classical guitar, combining passionate works along with gentle and introspective pieces.
