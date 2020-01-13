Puerto Rican Percussionist and Batacumbele Founder Ángel “Cachete” Maldonado Dies at 67

Angel “Cachete” Maldonado

Ángel “Cachete” Maldonado, a renowned percussionist and co-founder of the celebrated Afro-Puerto Rican Batacumbele ensemble died on January 10, 2020. He was 67 years old.

Maldonado was born in Barrio Obrero, Santurce, and became a leading Afro-Caribbean percussionist.

He performed with some of the leading Latin jazz, salsa, jazz and Puerto Rican artists, including Carlos Patato Valdés, Pablo Rosario, Ernie Agosto, Larry Harlow, Eddie Palmieri, Louie Ramírez, Conjunto Libre, Típica 73, Machito, Dizzie Guillespie, Gato Barbieri, Freddie Hubbard, Weather Report and Jorge Dalto.

To learn more about Ángel “Cachete” Maldonado, read Les Moncada Chats With Legendary Latin Percussionist and Orchestra Leader Angel “Cachete” Maldonado.