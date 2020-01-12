Enthralling Songs from Rising Iranian Artist Nelia Safaie

Nelia Safaie – Songs from Lands of Silence

Nelia Safaie – Songs from Lands of Silence (Kirkelig Kulturverksted, 2019)

Songs from Lands of Silence is the excellent debut album from Iranian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Nelia Safaie, produced by Mahsa Vahdat and Erik Hillestad.

The album highlights the vocal and instrumental talent of Safaie. Her music is rooted in Middle Eastern traditions, featuring transfixing frame drums, evocative duduk and beguiling string instruments.

The lineup includes Nelia Safaie on vocals, baglama, tar and setar; Emre Sinanmis on duduk; Gjermund Silset on acoustic bass and guitar; and Keneth Ekornes on percussion.

The physical edition includes Farsi-language lyrics and their translations to English.

