Enchanting Argentine-Norwegian Tango

El Muro Tango & Juan Villareal – Nostálgico

El Muro Tango & Juan Villareal – Nostálgico (Galileo Music Communication, 2018)

El Muro Tango is a contemporary tango ensemble featuring Argentine and Norwegian musicians. It was founded by Argentine pianist Juan Pablo de Lucca and Norwegian violinist Karl Espegard.

The group plays delightful tango with a sense of longing, combing traditional tango, classical and jazz influences plus one Afro-rooted candombe piece. Nostálgico includes instrumental pieces that showcase the virtuosity of the instrumentalists and vocal performances by the ensemble’s singer Juan Villareal, who adds passion and a feeling of nostalgia and longing.

Juan Pablo is the nephew of celebrated tango singer Alberto Castillo. He moved to Europe in 2016. Karl Espegard moved to Argentina in 2014 to focus entirely on tango. Karl later returned to Europe, met Juan Pablo and they formed a group.

Juan Villareal was the lead singer of the prominent Buenos Aires tango orchestra El Arranque.

Personnel: Juan Pablo de Lucca on piano; Karl Espegard on violin; Åsbjørg Ryeng on bandoneón; Sebastián Noya on acoustic bass.; Juan Villareal on vocals and guitar; Pablo Martínez on piano drum; Fer Aguirre on repique drum; and Martín Rizo on chico drum.

Buy Nostálgico