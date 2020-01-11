Cimarrón Musical Director and Harper Carlos “Cuco” Rojas Dies in Bogotá

Carlos “Cuco” Rojas – Cimarrón

Colombian band Cimarrón announced that the group’s musical director and harp player Carlos “Cuco” Rojas died on Friday, January 10, 2020, in Bogotá, Colombia, after suffering a heart condition.



Cimarrón is Colombia’s best know joropo act. Carlos Rojas Hernández, an educator and innovator of the Colombian joropo, achieved a widely recognized career in more than 38 countries on five continents, alongside his romantic partner, singer Ana Veydó.

Cimarrón

The band’s press releases states: “Carlos Rojas Hernández leaves an indelible mark on the history of Colombian music, with his name in dozens of record productions as a performer, producer, arranger and composer.



Cimarrón is committed to honor the legacy, memory, life and work of its eternal director and harper.”

