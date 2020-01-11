Artist Profiles: Marta Heredia

Marta Heredia

Gypsy singer Marta Heredia Bermúdez, better known as Marta Heredia, was born in Madrid. She grew up in a family of well known flamenco performers. Her father is Josele and her brother is the late Ray Heredia, a celebrated nuevo flamenco pioneer.

She began her artistic career at Manolo Caracol’s famous Los Canasteros flamenco nightclub in Madrid.

Marta and her two sisters formed a group called Vuelo Blanco that released two LPs.

She performed at the Shanghai Expo in 2010 in the Spanish Pavillion for two months.

Marta was the lead singer for guitarist Enrique de Melchor’s shows.

She has worked in numerous countries accompanying great flamenco artists. Her 2020 show, Flamenco Essences is a geographical tour of traditional and current flamenco, focusing on soleá, tangos, bulerías, alegrías, fandangos de Huelva and tientos.

Marta has appeared in numerous albums, including Enrique De Melchor’s La Noche y El Dia ‎(Fonomusic, 1991), Carlos Cano’s De La Luna y El Sol (Movieplay, 1980), Vuelo Blanco’s Era Una Rosa Fragante ‎(Movieplay, 1980), Carlos Cano’s El Gallo De Morón (Movieplay, 1981), the album Ven y Sígueme with Manolo Sanlucar, Rocio Jurado and Juan Peña “El Lebrijano” ‎(RCA Victor, 1982), Vicente Soto Sordera’s El Ritmo de la Sangre ‎(Flamencos Accidentales, 1988), Chiquetete’s Tú y Yo (Zafiro, 1981), Los Del Rio’s Calentito ‎(Ariola, 1995), María Jiménez’s Eres Como Eres (Divucsa, 1995) and Con Dos Camas Vacías Various – …Entre Todas Las Mujeres ‎(BMG Spain, 2003).