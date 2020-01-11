Artist Profiles: Lucky Losada

Lucky Losada

Luis Fernández Salazar (better known as Lucky Losada) is the son of flamenco guitarist Tito Losada, the artist who has contributed the most to Lucky’s musical career. Tito gave Lucky guitar lessons starting at the age of 11. However, Lucky chose percussion from a young age, identifying himself very soon with the flamenco cajón.

Lucky has accompanied important flamenco artists such as Antonio Canales, Merche Esmeralda, Duquende, Guadiana, Pepe Luis Carmona and Diego ‘El Cigala’. He has been Tomatito’s percussionist for several years. In addition, he regally participates in his father’s shows.

He produced the albums “Sembrando inquietudes” by Ramón Jiménez and “Misa flamenca” by Tito Losada. respectively.

Lucky also participated in recordings by renowned flamenco artists, including Niña Pastori’s “No hay quinto malo”, Parrita’s “Parrita con el Alma”, Tomatito’s “Aguadulce”, Diego El Cigala’s “Undebel” and “Picasso en mis ojos”, and Guadiana’s “Cuando el río suena.”