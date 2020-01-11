Artist Profiles: Antonio Losada

Antonio Losada is the youngest son of flamenco guitarist Tito Losada. Since childhood, he collaborated as a dancer in numerous shows (at only 4 years old he recorded a CD with his group Adali).
Years later, Antonio quit singing and chose the flamenco cajón instead. He is a skilled percussionist and regularly performs with his bother Lucky Losada.
He has toured with various artists such as Antonio Canales, Lola Greco and Cecilia Gómez. He also performs frequently with his father.
Author: Angel Romero
Angel Romero y Ruiz has been writing about world music music for many years. He founded the websites worldmusiccentral.org and musicasdelmundo.com. Angel produced several TV specials for Metropolis (TVE) and co-produced “Musica NA”, a music show for Televisión Española (TVE) in Spain that featured an eclectic mix of world music, fusion, electronica, new age and contemporary classical music. Angel also produced and remastered world music albums, compilations and boxed sets for Alula Records, Ellipsis Arts, Music of the World.
Your Connection to traditional and contemporary World Music including folk, roots and various types of global fusion