Artist Profiles: Antonio Losada

Antonio Losada

Antonio Losada is the youngest son of flamenco guitarist Tito Losada. Since childhood, he collaborated as a dancer in numerous shows (at only 4 years old he recorded a CD with his group Adali).

Years later, Antonio quit singing and chose the flamenco cajón instead. He is a skilled percussionist and regularly performs with his bother Lucky Losada.

He has toured with various artists such as Antonio Canales, Lola Greco and Cecilia Gómez. He also performs frequently with his father.