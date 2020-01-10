Gong Hei Fat Choy, Chinese Classics Recreated by International Artists

Gong Hei Fat Choy

The album Gong Hei Fat Choy (China Music House, 2019) features classic Chinese songs recreated by musicans from various countries. The recordings took place in six countries, Cuba, Poland, France, Israel, USA, and China. The thirty musicians came from 10 countries: including Cuba, Ukraine, Poland, USA, France, Israel, Zambia, China, Brazil and Venezuela.

China Music House, the label that put together the project selected some well known artists from the world music, reggae and electronic music scene such as Cuba’s a cappella maestros Vocal Sampling, Brazil’s Luis de Aquino and Polish-Ukrainian band Dagadana. Global music instruments were combined with Chinese pipa, suona and gaohu.

The folk songs featured are “Beautiful Flowers and Full Moon”, ”Bu Bu Gao”, “Xi Yang Yang”, ”Purple Bamboo Melody”, ”Song of The Phoenix”, ”Thunder in the Dry Summer.”