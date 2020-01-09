The Spectacular Mongolian Roots Rock of The Hu

The Hu – The Gereg (Eleven Seven Music, 2019)

The Hu is a sensational Mongolian band that combines Mongolian traditional music with rock, a style they describe a hunnu rock. On their album “The Gereg,” the group uses a wide range of vocals techniques ranging from various types of throat singing and shamanic chants to rock style vocals and harmonies.

The Hu – The Gereg

The instrumentation includes striking modern versions of traditional instruments such as the morin khuur (horsehead fiddle), tsuur (end blown shepherd’s flute), tovshuur (lute), and jaw harp together with rock drums and distorted guitars.

“When we do this, we try to spiritually express this beautiful thing about Mongolian music. We think we will talk to everyone’s soul though our music,” said Temka, band member.

Personnel: T.S. Galbadrakh (aka Gala) on lead throat singing and morin khuur; B. Enkhsaikhan (aka Enkush) on lead morin khuur and throat singing; G. Nyamjantsan (aka Jaya) on jaw harp, tsuur, flute, and throat singing; and N. Temuulen (aka Temka) on tovshuur.

More about The Hu