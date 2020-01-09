Artist Profiles: The Hu

The Hu in 2019 – Photo by E. Altankhuyag

Mongolian band The Hu was created in 2016 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia by their producer Dashka, along with band members TS Galbadrakh (Gala); B. Enkhsaikhan ( Enkush); G. Nyamjantsan (Jaya); and N. Temuulen (Temka).

Collectively, they create rock music with traditional mongolian instrumentation such as the morin khuur (horsehead fiddle), tovshuur (Mongolian lute), tumur khuur (jaw harp), and deep throat singing along with altered guitars and heavy drums.

The Hu became an online phenomenon when they released music videos for “Wolf Totem” and “Yuve Yuve Yu” in December 2018, adding millions of views. They re-released the singles on March 29, 2019, generating incredible global attraction.

In April, the band was named Official Mongolian Ambassador to the World by the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Mongolia, while he congratulated them on their success.

The Hu’s inaugural performance was in June 2019 in their hometown, followed by their first headlining European and North American tours in 2019. On stage the four member band expands to an eight-piece group to create an all-encompassing wall of sound.

Discography:

The Gereg (Eleven Seven Music, 2019)