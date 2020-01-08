Djénéba & Fousco, Rising Griot Talent from Mali

Djénéba & Fousco ‎– Kayeba Khasso (Lusafrica, 2018)

Djénéba & Fousco is an award-winning griot duo from the Kayes region of Mali. Both artists won the top talent contest in Mali and later married each other. Kayeba Khasso is their first album on the France-based Lusafrica label.

Djénéba is a talented vocalist and Fousco has become one of the finest singer-songwriters in Mali and an outstanding guitarist as well. On Kayeba Khasso they deliver a masterfully-produced recording that combines traditional Malian roots, reggae, rock and chamber music influences, combining delightful laid back songs and lively, captivating rhythmic pieces.

The vocal interplay is one of the highlights of the album along with the acoustic and electric guitar and cello work.

The lineup includes Djénéba Kouyate on vocals; Fousseyni (Fousco) Sissoko on vocals, and guitar; Valentin Ceccaldi on cello; Yacouba Kone on guitar; Marcel Balbone on drums; Alex Nkuin on drums; Charlotte Tiendrebeago on backing vocals; Adrien Arnaud on accordion; Fred Soul on percussion; and Ballaké Sissoko on kora.

