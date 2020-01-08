Africa Oyé Festival Announces 2020 Dates

Malawian sensation Gasper Nali on the Africa Oyé Main Stage, 2019 – Photo by Teltone

The 28th annual Africa Oyé festival is set to take place at Sefton Park in Liverpool, UK on June 20th and 21st, 2020. The festival will showcase the music and culture of Africa and the Diaspora, along with DJs and dance, as well as workshops, food vendors and traders in the Oyé Village.

In 2019, Africa Oyé broke its single-day attendance record and took two awards at the inaugural Liverpool City Region Culture & Creativity Awards.

Oyé’s Artistic Director, Paul Duhaney said: “In 2019 we focused on the amazing music from across the wider African Diaspora, so this year we’ll be looking at a more traditional Oyé line-up. Local artists will once again open the music offering each day via our Oyé Introduces program, and we’ll again be showcasing community acts, giving some Liverpool creatives the chance to share the stage with world music stars.”

The first of the main stage artists are set to be revealed next month.

