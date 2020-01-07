CD Reviews

The Impressionist side of Django Reinhardt

Stephane Wrembel – Django L’Impressionniste

French guitar maestro and composer Stephane Wrembel presents another side of Django Reinhardt on the album Django L’Impressionniste (Water Is Life Records, 2019).

Wrembel goes beyond the familiar Gypsy Jazz and focuses on Reinhardt’s lesser known works, recorded between 1937 and 1950.

Django L’Impressionniste is a fascinating overview of the impressionist classical side of Reinhardt, who admired Maurice Ravel and Claude Debussy.

