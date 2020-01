The Magnificent Winds of Lithuania

Saulius Petreikis – Jūrėse (independent release, 2018)

Jūrėse presents the work of Lithuanian multi-instrumentalist Saulius Petreikis. The album contains a set of beautiful melodic instrumental works rooted in traditional Lithuanian folk music and classical music as well. Petreikis music is inspired by his hometown, Žemaitija (Samogitia) which is surrounded by a pond.

Saulius Petreikis uses a wide range of wind instruments, including flutes from different parts of the globe. On Jūrėse he is joined by Styginių Sekstetas, a chamber music string sextet that adds an exquisite touch to Pertreikis’ music.

The lineup includes Saulius Petreikis on flutes, trumpet, whistles, bansuri, horns, and wordless vocals; and Donatas Petreikis on guitar.

Styginių Sekstetas: Vytautas Mikeliūnas on violin; Laura Staponkutė on first violin; Jurga Gaubytė on second violin; Ugnė Petrauskaitė on viola; Onutė Švabauskaitė on cello; and Mariusz Praśniewski on acoustic bass.

