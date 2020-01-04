Samba-Funk Stars Seu Jorge & Rogê from Rio To Perform in New York in January 2020

Seu Jorge and Rogê

Two of Rio de Janeiro’s best known samba funk artists, singer-songwriter and actor (City of God, Irmandade) Seu Jorge and his colleague, guitarist and songwriter Rogê, are set to perform at the Townhall on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

The New York concert is part of Winter Jazzfest 2020. After that, the Brazilian artists will be performing in Washington, D.C.’s Howard Theatre (January 17) and Berkeley, California’s UC Theatre (January 19). They will play songs from the their new album, Seu Jorge & Rogê, together with their best known tunes.

The concert will also include an Israeli musician with close ties to Brazil: Anat Cohen, clarinet and saxophone player player. Two of Cohen’s Brazilian albums, Rosa dos Ventos and Outra Coisa: The Music of Moacir Santos, received Grammy nominations. At The Town Hall she will appear with her Brazilian band, Choro Aventuroso.

Seu Jorge’s greatest hits are “Carolina,” “Amiga da Minha Mulher” (My Woman’s Friend), and “Burguesinha” (Bourgeois Girl).

Ticket information at The Town Hall