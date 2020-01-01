Charts

Asmâa Hamzaoui & Bnat Timbouktou Top the January 2020 Transglobal World Music Chart

The album Oulad Lghaba from Moroccan Gnawa musician Asmâa Hamzaoui and her band Bnat Timbouktou (Daughters of Timbuktu) is the number one album in the January 2020 Transglobal World Music Chart.

Asmâa Hamzaoui is a groundbreaking artist who performs Gnawa music, a musical genre traditionally dominated by men. Oulad Lghaba was supported by the Swedish Arts Council.

Asmâa Hamzaoui & Bnat Timbouktou – Oulad Lghaba

The group includes Asmâa Hamzaoui on guembri, lead vocals, karkabas (metal castanets); Aicha Hamzaoui on vocals, karkabas; Soukaina Elmelyjy on vocals, karkabas; Lamgammah Hind on vocals, karkabas; Meriem Ouillane on vocals, karkabas; and Meriem Garrami on vocals, karkabas.

January 2020 List

  1. Asmâa Hamzaoui & Bnat Timbouktou – Oulad Lghaba – Ajabu!
  2. Aziza Brahim – Sahari – Glitterbeat
  3. Lakou Mizik – HaitiaNola – Cumbancha
  4. Petroloukas Halkias & Vasilis Kostas – The Soul of Epirus – Artway-Technotropon
  5. The Yandong Grand Singers – Everyone Listen Close / Wanp-Wanp Jangl Kap – Pan
  6. Blato Zlato – In the Wake – Blato Zlato
  7. Ballaké Sissoko & Baba Sissoko – Sissoko & Sissoko – Homerecords.be
  8. Lankum – The Livelong Day – Rough Trade
  9. Mah Damba – Hakili Kélé – Buda Musique
  10. Mamadou Kelly – Les Bateaux – Clermont Music
  11. Lamia Bèdioui & Solis Barki – Fin’Amor– LBedioui Music Production
  12. The Garifuna Collective – Aban – Stonetree
  13. V.A. – Kinshasa 1978 – Crammed Discs
  14. Rachid Taha – Je Suis Africain – Naïve
  15. Roberto Fonseca – Yesun – Mack Avenue
  16. Farafi – Calico Soul – Piranha
  17. Otava Yo – Do You Love – ARC Music
  18. Sinafi Trio – Iho – Kalan Müzik
  19. Habib Koité – Kharifa – Contre-Jour
  20. Naïssam Jalal – Om al Aagayeb – Les Couleurs du Son

