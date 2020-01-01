Asmâa Hamzaoui & Bnat Timbouktou Top the January 2020 Transglobal World Music Chart

The album Oulad Lghaba from Moroccan Gnawa musician Asmâa Hamzaoui and her band Bnat Timbouktou (Daughters of Timbuktu) is the number one album in the January 2020 Transglobal World Music Chart.
Asmâa Hamzaoui is a groundbreaking artist who performs Gnawa music, a musical genre traditionally dominated by men. Oulad Lghaba was supported by the Swedish Arts Council.
The group includes Asmâa Hamzaoui on guembri, lead vocals, karkabas (metal castanets); Aicha Hamzaoui on vocals, karkabas; Soukaina Elmelyjy on vocals, karkabas; Lamgammah Hind on vocals, karkabas; Meriem Ouillane on vocals, karkabas; and Meriem Garrami on vocals, karkabas.
January 2020 List
- Asmâa Hamzaoui & Bnat Timbouktou – Oulad Lghaba – Ajabu!
- Aziza Brahim – Sahari – Glitterbeat
- Lakou Mizik – HaitiaNola – Cumbancha
- Petroloukas Halkias & Vasilis Kostas – The Soul of Epirus – Artway-Technotropon
- The Yandong Grand Singers – Everyone Listen Close / Wanp-Wanp Jangl Kap – Pan
- Blato Zlato – In the Wake – Blato Zlato
- Ballaké Sissoko & Baba Sissoko – Sissoko & Sissoko – Homerecords.be
- Lankum – The Livelong Day – Rough Trade
- Mah Damba – Hakili Kélé – Buda Musique
- Mamadou Kelly – Les Bateaux – Clermont Music
- Lamia Bèdioui & Solis Barki – Fin’Amor– LBedioui Music Production
- The Garifuna Collective – Aban – Stonetree
- V.A. – Kinshasa 1978 – Crammed Discs
- Rachid Taha – Je Suis Africain – Naïve
- Roberto Fonseca – Yesun – Mack Avenue
- Farafi – Calico Soul – Piranha
- Otava Yo – Do You Love – ARC Music
- Sinafi Trio – Iho – Kalan Müzik
- Habib Koité – Kharifa – Contre-Jour
- Naïssam Jalal – Om al Aagayeb – Les Couleurs du Son
