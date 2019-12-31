Artist Profiles

Artist Profiles: Ulla Pirttijärvi

Ulla Pirttijärvi

Ulla Pirttijärvi is one of the most significant Sámi artists, born in
the village of Angeli, Finland. She began her career in Angelin Tytöt.
Ulla founded the band Ulla Pirttijärvi & Ulda and performed with Frode Fjellheim, Snorre Bjerck, and Wimme Saari among others.

Ulla and her daughter Hilda Länsman created the group Solju in 2015 and they participated in Finland’s Uuden musiikin kilpailu (Finnish selection for the Eurovision Song Contest) with the song “Hold Your Colours”.

Solju

Ulla Pirttijärvi and Hilda Länsman won The Finnish Music Publishers
Association, genre-free category, Vuoden etnotekijä as songwriters of Solju: Ođđa Áigodat.

Solju also won the Folk Music Creator of the Year award at Finnish Ethnogala 2019 and The Indigenous Music Awards (IMA) Canada for the Best International Indigenous Release in 2019: Solju: Odda Áigodat .

Discography:

Hoŋkoŋ dohkká (1996)
Ruošša Eanan (Atrium, 1997)
Máttaráhku Askái – In Our Foremothers’ Arms ‎(Innovator Series, 2002)
Aibbašeabmi ‎(Vuelie, 2008)
Ulda (2012)
Roijk ‎(Tuupa Records Oy, 2016)
Odda Áigodat (Bafe’s Factory, 2018)
Áššu (Bafe’s Factory, 2019)

