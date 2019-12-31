Artist Profiles

Artist Profiles: Olav Torget

Olav Torget

Olav Torget has been an independent musician since the early nineties. He plays electric and acoustic guitars and the West African konting (ngoni).

He learned music at the University of Oslo with guitarists Knut
Værnes, Bjørn Klakegg and Staffan William-Olsson. Olav also studied konting in Senegal and Gambia with Amadou A. Gueye.

He has performed with Kristin Asbjørnsen, Karl Seglem, Geir Lysne,
Solo Cissokho, Diom de Kossa, Anita Skorgan, Sjur Miljeteig, Eli
Storbekken, Steinar Ofsdal, and Ali Farka Toure among others.

Olav recorded the album Áššu with Sami singer Ulla Pirttijärvi .

Discography:

Suburban Jive ‎(Echofisk, 2007)
Áššu (Bafe’s Factory, 2019)

