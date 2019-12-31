Artist Profiles

Artist Profiles: Harald Skullerud

Harald Skullerud (right) with Ulla Pirttijärv and Olav Torget

Harald Skullerud has worked as a professional musician since 1995,
primarily as drummer and percussionist. He uses drums from various continents that he has collected throughout the years during his international tours.

Harald studied drumming traditions in West Africa and Arab countries. He has performed with Jon Balke, Inga Juuso, Solo Cissokho, Wissam Murad, Mari Boine, Jørun Bøgeberg, Bjørn Klakegg, Anders Røine, Niko Valkeapää, Håkon Høgemo, Nicolay Ivanov, Karl Seglem, Wassim Qassis, Rudl Trio, and Steinar Strøm, Friland among others.

He won the Folkelarmprisen award (Åpen class) 2012 in Norway with Juusk (Inga Juuso & Harald Skullerud).

Olav recorded the album Áššu with Sami singer Ulla Pirttijärvi .

Discography:

Stave Church Songs – Martyred Saints & Sister Bells, with Elisabeth Holmertz, Anders Røine and Elisabeth Vatn ‎(Heilo, 2011)
Rudl, with Håkon Høgemo and Stefan Bergman (ta:lik, 2013)
Áššu (Bafe’s Factory, 2019)

