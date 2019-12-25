Masterful Malian Guitar and Communal Memories

Mamadou Kelly – Les Bateaux (Clermont Music, 2019)

Malian guitarist, vocalist and composer Mamadou Kelly continues his collaboration with American musicians on Les Bateaux (The Boats). Kelly’s music contains a mix of upbeat traditional Malian music and transfixing Malian desert blues.

The title of the album refers to the boats that brought food to Malian villagers during the overwhelming drought of the 1970s. Mamadou Kelly sings about history, daily life and honors those who have done commendable things.

Les Bateaux includes his Malian band and additional Malian musicians who regularly work with Kelly along with American friend, celebrated guitarist Cindy Cashdollar on lap steel guitar, and two other American musicians: Jacob Silver and David Rothenberg.

The lineup includes Mamadou Kelly on lead guitar and vocals; Aly Magassa on electric guitar; Kande Sissoko on ngoni; Hamadoun “Afo” Guindo on calabash and drums; Adama Sidibe on balafon; Madou Diabate on violin; Hama Sangho on backing vocals; Jacob Silver on bass; Cindy Cashdollar on lap steel guitar; and David Rothenberg on clarinets and bass clarinet.

Les Bateaux was recorded live in Bamako (Mali) and New York.

